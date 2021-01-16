Bravourine Photographer Meeri Koutaniemi charmed musician Sami Yaffa with Georgian eggplant rolls, the secret of which he is now revealing

Photographer Meeri Koutaniemi also brings recipes from his travels, and with these Georgian eggplant rolls he charmed his wife Sami Yaffa.

Reception is warm, even humid. The ten-month-old, milk chocolate-colored Doberman Papu cares little about safety gaps and whispers a rough tongue bag on his cheek already in the hallway.

“It’s a bit like that,” the photographer Meeri Koutaniemi says and smiles. “Welcome to us.”

Koutaniemi has lived in Katajanokka, Helsinki, for a few years now. In addition to the bean dog, he shares a home with his wife, a musician Sami Yaffan with. At a glance, it becomes clear what unites the couple.

Travel. The spacious one-bedroom apartment is full of joyous souvenirs from around the world: a glittering Mozambican ballfish lamp, a pink lizard made of pulp in Mallorca, masks, musical instruments and pillows in all shades and patterns. The couple also implements the same lush style in the kitchen.

“For years, I have been in the habit of bringing spices and pastes from all my travels,” Koutaniemi explains and pours tea into small, colorful cups.

Koutaniemi also collects recipes from her travels. His documentary filming journeys are up to months long. The goal is to get inside local life. Often it is through everyday tasks that it succeeds. That is why Koutaniemi has asked people to show by hand how local food is prepared.

Soon we will get to taste one souvenir dish. Its name is badrijani nigvzit, it is from Georgia, and it is also associated with the early stages of Koutanime and Yaffa.

“Yes Meeri a bit like you charmed me with this food,” Yaffa exclaims from the hallway. At the same time, he harnesses Papu. Now is the time for a morning run.

Meeri Koutaniemen the gastronomic premise of life was not promising. He was born as a pit for a family of six children in Kuusamo. The sibling flock had several hobbies, so on weekdays it was almost never time to eat together. Warm food was replaced with cereals and sandwiches.

On the weekends, however, the family calmed down to common meals, Koutaniemi emphasizes.

When the firstborn of the sibling series came into adolescence, the family’s food policy changed. Irene-Sister became Kuusamo’s first vegan, and she began to vigorously guide her family members into the world of vegetarian food. From five-year-old Meer, it was wonderful. He especially liked baking.

“I was so small I didn’t reach the kitchen level. I stood on a small stool and mixed muffin dough with Irene. ”

My sister’s teachings were so deep that all her life Koutaniemi has eaten mainly vegetarian food. He got to know it more deeply in his twenties, when a study-time job was found at Ekokauppa Ruohonjuuri’s raw food café. There, Koutaniemi understood how much food affects well-being. Koutaniemi had moved in when he was 15 years old and lived mainly with rice crumbs during his studies. They switched to healthy superfood.

Food played a key role even when Koutaniemi met his current spouse.

“Each presented their food bravery and at the same time their past. I sat in my apartment under the world map, ate and told stories about exotic foods. ”

And although Sami Yaffa had had time to visit almost every corner of the world, Koutaniemi got to introduce him to Georgia.

Badrijani nigvzit means stuffed eggplant rolls, and crying the aubergines, i.e. removing the liquid by salting, is an important task. Not really because of the taste, because the aubergines sold in Finland today are not particularly bitter.

Meeri Koutaniemi takes a lot of color to the aubergines in a pan. Cayenne pepper can be added to the filling to suit your taste.­

“I don’t want the food to be too oily, and when the crying is done right, the eggplants absorb less oil when fried.”

Eggplant rolls can be eaten as cold as they are hot, and they are suitable as a snack, appetizer or snack for evening parties. But how did the recipe end up on the Koutaniemi diary page?

“In 2013, I was in Georgia filming a reportage on Sufism. We lived in the Pankisi Pass with a local Sufi family, and their grandmother made us amazing meals. I asked him to teach me how to make those dishes. ”

The food now doesn’t taste quite the same as it did on the way, as no clove was found in the nearby market, which is an important spice in Georgia. Filling herbs can vary depending on what is available. And of course, the paste can be made in the mortar in the traditional way, but the stick mixer drives the matter.

As with travelogues in general, details are more important than mood – and of course taste. It’s more than right.