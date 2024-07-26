After six preseason games and four of the 2024 Apertura of the Liga MX, the Bravos de Juárez have not raised their offensive level and on Wednesday night they were defeated 2-1 by Eintracht Frankfurt of Germany, in a friendly match that was played on the field of the Benito Juárez Stadium.

Taking into account the three losses they have in the League, this was the fourth consecutive defeat for the team from Juarez, which with this scenario will debut next Wednesday in the Leagues Cup 2024 visiting FC Dallas.

Down 1-0 at halftime, Bravos equalized seven minutes into the second half when Sebastián Pérez Bouquet crossed from the right and César López headed the ball into the back of the net.

At 78′, in a quick breakaway, Frankfurt entered the rival area, Knauff shot from the right and although goalkeeper Benny Díaz managed to deflect it, he could not prevent the ball from nesting in the goal for 2-1.

In the 89th minute, youngster Alejandro Moreno won the ball in midfield, ran through the centre, took his time in shooting and when he did, the ball went wide of the German goal. Nothing was going well in the first half, until the referee called a foul in the Bravos’ area in the 44th minute and Frankfurt had the penalty in their favour.

Chaibi took charge of the effort and did so well to beat goalkeeper Benny Díaz and put the German team ahead before the half-time break. Before that, in the 25th minute, Ebimbe stood firm in the Bravos area, took a left-footed shot, but it went wide.

In added time, Benny Díaz played the hero when Matanovic had the ball to shoot at the goalkeeper, but Díaz showed bravery and deflected it to the corner.