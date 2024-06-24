Juarez City.- A penalty goal in the second half opened the door for the Águilas del América to draw 1-1 with the Bravos de Juárez this Sunday night in a preparation match that was played before 29,400 fans at the Sun Bowl Stadium in Step.

The Juárez team began the match with an 11 that can be outlined to be the starting team at the start of the Apertura 2024 tournament of the MX League, while América jumped onto the synthetic grass of the Sun Bowl with a team full of minors.

Just five minutes into the game, Ángel Zaldívar was encouraged to shoot from outside the large area and sent the ball into the back of the net for the 1-0 lead in favor of the border team.

It seemed that Bravos would take advantage at that moment of the superiority in experience of its players, but the young American players knew how to plant themselves well on the field and did not allow any more damage to their goal.

As usually happens in preseason matches, dangerous actions were scarce in both goals and in some periods of time the game became somewhat boring.

It was not until the 45th minute that the fans experienced a moment of emotion, when the referee called a foul just outside the area in favor of América. However, his assistant on the sideline spoke to him to tell him that from his perspective the foul had been inside the area and the whistler declared the maximum penalty.

After some complaints from Bravos players, especially Moisés Mosquera who was the one who committed the foul, Miguel Vázquez finally lined up to hit the ball with his right foot, walked towards the ball and changed his profile, hitting the ball with his right foot. with his left foot and goalkeeper Sebastián Jurado saved to avoid the goal against him.

With the score 1-0 in favor of Bravos, the teams went to the halftime break.

From the beginning of the second half the teams began to make changes of players, until shortly after the 70th minute the Juarense squad had almost pure youth players lined up and América mostly had star players such as Juarense Alejandro Zendejas and Henry Martin, among others.

Before all the series of movements, the referee scored a second penalty in favor of the feathered ones at 70′ of running time. On this occasion it was Esteban Lozano who stood up to score, he didn’t do it very well either and goalkeeper Benny Díaz saved the shot, but on the counter shot Miguel Vázquez sent it to the back of the goal and thus took the thorn out of the failure of the first time.

The Braves will return to action next Saturday, June 29, when they face Deportivo Cali of Colombia in the last preparation match before debuting in the Apertura 2024 on Friday, July 5 against Atlas at the Benito Juárez Stadium.