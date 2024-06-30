The Juárez Braves defeated Deportivo Cali of Colombia 1-0, this Saturday night at the Benito Juárez Stadium, in the last preparation match prior to the start of the Apertura 2024 tournament of the Liga MX.

Despite the victory, the border squad led by Brazilian Mauricio Barbieri, left more doubts than certainties in the sixth preseason match, especially after a first half to forget in which dangerous plays were conspicuous by their absence.

The only goal of the match came in the 10th minute of the second half after the ball hit the crossbar of the goal defended by Alejandro Rodríguez, was left adrift and practically on the goal line Ángel Zaldívar sent it into the back of the net.

The visitors did not generate much on offense either and that made the game boring at times.

At 30′, Andrei Estupiñán shot hard from mid-range and the ball hit the crossbar of Sebastián Jurado’s goal.

Jurado himself saved the Bravos in the last play of the first half when Estupiñán entered the area, shot from close range and the goalkeeper saved it with his chest.

After this last preseason rehearsal, the Braves will refine details during the week to debut in the Apertura 2024 on Friday, July 5 at 9:00 pm against the Rojonegros del Atlas.