Manuel Pellegrini met a unexpected dilemma in goal of Betis. Claudio Bravo and Joel Robles play a place in their eleven after more than half a season in which there were hardly any doubts on the choice of the goalkeeper in each match. The injuries left the Chilean out of more than half of the Verdiblanco team’s matches after being chosen as a starter at the start of the League, while Joel went from less to more in his appearances and now has numerous ballots to stay with the site . Such a blessed problem for Pellegrini, which against Villarreal chose the Madrid player despite the fact that Bravo was already in a position to enter the eleven.

There were many blows that the Betic goal received in this course. Claudio Bravo quickly took on a leading role very close to that of a captain due to his leadership ability, but his physical problems minimized his figure, at the same time that several goals also made their numbers in doubt. Joel found the confidence of Pellegrini in recent weeks, who highlighted his role while Bravo was injured. The dilemma is on the Chilean table and now he does not have a second competition to grant in this position a logical rotation.

LaLiga Santander * Data updated as of February 17, 2021

The debate over the green-and-white goal It is not new. Dani Martin, the third in contention, stands injured and its future seems to be tied to a cession, while the Betic club has Rui Silva tied for the next campaign. The performance that Claudio Bravo or Joel Robles can deliver in this final stretch of the campaign can set the stage for the next year. An all or nothing at the gates of a decisive clash against Getafe.