The renovation of Claudio Bravo It will make the Chilean defend the Betis goal until he is 40 years old but, in the short term, it also means breaking a not insignificant record. And it is that Bravo will be the oldest Betis goalkeeper since a myth like José Ramón Esnaola left the club in June 1985.

Esnaola played his last game for Betis on June 23, 1985, a week before his 39th birthday. It was the second leg of a cup semi-final against Athleticin which Betis won 1-0 in the Villamarin, a result that was not enough to come back from 2-0 in the first leg and reach the final. Therefore, Esnaola wore the Betis crest on his shirt for the last time at the age of 38.

And Claudio Bravo is 38 years old right now, until in six days he celebrates his birthday and add one more unit. This means that it will surpass a myth like Esnaola, hero of the final of the Copa del Rey of 1977 that Betis ended up raising. Could it be, perhaps, a signal for the long-awaited appointment against Valencia in La Cartuja on April 23?