With experience in different European clubs, Colombian striker Óscar Estupiñán was announced yesterday as a new reinforcement for the Bravos de Juárez, who after five games played in the Apertura 2024 of the Liga MX are more than in need of goals and victories.

27 years old and 1.82 m tall, Estupiñán is originally from Santiago de Cali, Colombia, and arrives from English side Hull City, who had him on loan to Brazilian football side Esporte Clube Bahía.

According to the press department of the Juarez club, Estupiñán arrives on a definitive purchase for the next three years in a negotiation with Hull City of the English Football League Championship of England.

The Colombian was loaned last semester to Esporte Clube Bahia in Brazilian football, where he played 21 games in all competitions and scored eight goals, as well as providing one assist.

After making his professional debut in 2014 with Once Caldas in his native country, Óscar played for Vitória Sport Clube in Portugal in two stages (2017-19 and 2020-22) and scored 28 goals in 79 games.

He also had a stint with Denizlispor in Turkish football, where he finished as the top scorer in the Turkish Cup with seven goals. He also played for FC Metz in France’s Ligue 1 in 2023. He had two spells with Hull City, in which he played 45 games and scored 15 goals.

Estupiñán also played for Barcelona in Guayaquil, Ecuador, where he played 13 games and scored five goals.

Press reports indicate that Estupiñán had returned to Hull City early at the request of manager Tim Walter. Back at Hull City, he played part of the pre-season and saw action in two Champions League matches, scoring one goal, but the Colombian once again asked the directors of the English club to allow him to change of scenery and so his new destination was this border.

“Oscar is a really brilliant human being. He’s a really good guy. And he gave me so much, so much really, because he’s so open, he learned. We’re losing a great human being and a good player, but I wish him all the best,” Tim Walter told Hull Live.

Now in Bravos, Estupiñán will meet his compatriots Avilés Hurtado, Diego Valoyes and Moisés Mosquera and will fight for the starting position with Alex Méndez, César López, César Sosa and Ángel Zaldívar.

Get to know him

Name: Oscar Eduardo Estupiñán Vallesilla

Date of birth: December 29, 1996

Place of birth: Santiago de Cali, Colombia

Age: 27 years old

Height: 1.82 m

Weight: 76 kg