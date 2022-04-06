The brave team of the Hatta Police Station and the Air Wing Center of the Police rescued a man and his daughter who got lost in the mountain paths while practicing mountain hiking, and they became tired and tired, and they were no longer able to continue the path.

The director of the Hatta Police Station, Colonel Mubarak bin Mubarak Al Ketbi, said that a British woman filed a report through the SPS smart police station, in Hatta, requesting the police’s help to find her husband and daughter, after they left the tracks designated for walking in mountainous areas, noting that they were unable to Determine their location or continue the path.

Al-Ketbi added, “As soon as the report was received through the smart police station SPS in Hatta, the mountain rescue team (the brave team), accompanied by the duty officer, went to the place, and proceeded to plan the mountain paths and search for the two mentioned until we found them.”

For his part, the Deputy Director of the Hatta Police Station, Colonel Abdullah Rashid Al-Hafeet, said that the father and daughter were ill and were unable to continue walking, which necessitated a request for air help to get them out of the mountainous paths, but given the ruggedness of the area and the flying of gravel whenever the helicopter approached. From the site, rescue patrols intervened and escorted them to the top of a mountain, after which the air wing was able to rescue them and take them to where the ambulance teams are.

Al-Hafeet stressed that the center is ready to deal with reports of emergency accidents, whether in mountainous areas, valleys or other accidents, calling on the public to be careful and adhere to mountain walking paths, and to follow safety requirements, pointing out that the Hatta region is witnessing a large turnout of tourists due to its nature that It includes mountains, valleys and dams, as well as heritage villages and shops that attract visitors to visit it.

He also called for calling the Command and Control Center on the number 999 in emergency cases, and trying to provide accurate descriptions of the place to facilitate the rescue process and rapid response in helping the needy. 24 hours in 7 different languages.



Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

