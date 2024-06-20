Juarez City.- With two goals from Ángel Zaldívar, the Juárez Braves defeated New Mexico United 4-2 in a friendly match that was played this Wednesday night at Isotopes Park in Albuquerque.

United plays in the United Soccer League (USL) Championship, considered the Second Division of professional soccer in the United States and is the leader of the Western Conference, where El Paso Locomotive also plays.

Aitor García and Manuel Castro were the scorers of the other two goals for the Juárez squad, while Marco Micaletto and Kalen Reyden scored for New Mexico.

Mauricio Barbieri, coach of the Braves, started the game with the following starting XI: Sebastián Jurado; Javier Abella, Moisés Mosquera, José Manríquez, Ralph Orquin, Jesús Venegas, Diego Campillo, Jairo Torres, Aitor García, Avilés Hurtado and Ángel Zaldívar.

The Braves put a number on the scoreboard in the 13th minute when Zaldívar launched himself to head a service that Aitor sent down the left wing with a header inside the area.

Zaldívar himself increased the lead to 2-0 by finishing with his left foot in the 41st minute, and three minutes later Aitor García shot from outside the area and sent the ball into the back of the goal.

With the score 3-0 in favor of Bravos, the teams went to the halftime break.

For the second half, Barbieri changed the 11 players and sent Benny Díaz, Denzell García, Sebastián Pérez Bouquet, Dieter Villalpando, Haret Ortega, Jan Carmona, Xavier Madrigal, Ricardo Juárez, Manuel Castro, Mirsha Herrera and César onto the field. Lopez.

Seven minutes into the complementary half, Ricardo Juárez committed a foul inside the area and the referee awarded the maximum penalty, which Micaletto was responsible for correctly taking.

The home squad added some excitement to the game in the 59th minute when Reyden took advantage of a lack of concentration in the Juárez defense to score United’s second goal.

In the 84th minute, Jan Carmona attempted a bicycle kick, the ball hit the hand of a New Mexico defender and the penalty kick was awarded. A minute later, Uruguayan Manuel Castro shot from 11 steps and scored the fourth goal of the night for the Braves.

The border team returns to the border this Thursday to face América, two-time Liga MX champion, on Sunday at the Sun Bowl Stadium in El Paso.