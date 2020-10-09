It is never easy to define why we establish a precious affinity with certain writers and instead with others who, in principle, could seem close to our tastes, it turns out not, in any way. My connection with Louise Glück was established a long time ago, and it remains unchanged on my altar of mirrors in which to look for me, voices in which to recognize myself, along with Alice Oswald, Jorie Graham or Jane Kenyon and, beyond, Sylvia Plath or Anne Sexton .

Each new book of yours is a celebration in my house, and the truth is that in that sense I can say that I consider myself a lucky reader because Pre-Textos has been in charge of publishing it in bilingual editions with translations that are enjoyed on their own and that, in addition , invite the collation. I imagine that someone has already said it before and better than me, but I have been thinking for years that literature is a brave profession, and Louise Glück is one of the bravest.

In fact, courage is the main theme of one of his best poetic essays. The courage to sit down and write and also the courage to keep quiet and not write for months. The courage to constantly make decisions, assume public exposure, submit to the judgment of our peers and those we admire. Overcome the search for approval and fear of being beaten. And more in her case, that since she was a child her poetic vocation was very clear and that she was meticulous, excessive and perfectionist from a very young age, until the disease.

Even so, he opted for the riskiest way: the one that involves writing from a formally autobiographical perspective; the one that bets on the first person and on a direct language that has sometimes been criticized as flat, but which is not. An immediate, resounding, incisive language that fits perfectly to the intimacy of each text because if it were not, if the language were not naked and open, the poem would not work.

Your detachment is essential to show emotion. And you need to be very brave to use that first person from which to face those that are your issues: family, the deterioration in relationships between beings who have to love each other, marriage and its traps, the passage of time, loss , the absence, our condition as mortal beings. Also nature and the spiritual.

Louise Glück poetizes about her own biography, her parents, her husband, her son, but we must not forget that the me of the poems is not necessarily the real self of the author. And how important it is to influence this: that it is about creation. And it is in that unfolding to which the author submits, in that disintegration that is also a trick, in that visceral and immodest exhibitionism that may not be so, where the enormous pleasure of discovery and revelation resides. When you can take the famous stride from the particular to the universal and from there back to the particular. When you can discover the truth that Louise Glück is going to let us discover.