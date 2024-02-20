In an exciting, spectacular match full of chances and mistakes, PSV drew 1-1 against Borussia Dortmund on Tuesday evening. PSV played courageously on the highest European stage, with many attacking intentions, but also gave away a lot of space. The team continued to look for victory deep into the second half, but could not force the decision.

PSV players fell to the ground exhausted, just before eleven o'clock in Eindhoven. The first match in the eighth finals of the Champions League offers PSV perspective for the return in three weeks. Already, a tough job awaits the fanatical audience in Dortmund in the enormous Signal Iduna Park – formerly Westfalenstadion.

Full cafes

It is buzzing in and around the Philips Stadium early in the evening on Tuesday. They have never experienced it so busy here, says a PSV employee. Full cafes and restaurants in the city center. A large group of German fans are singing “We love Borussia Dortmund” in the Mathildelaan, near the stadium. Jazz music sounds from the Luc Nilis hall on the first floor of the stadium, where sponsors have drinks and food. Former PSV chairman Rob Westerhof walks past, match scarf around his neck. He expects a 2-1 win.

The atmosphere is friendly and hopeful. Sandwiches with bratwurst and curry are ready in the press room for the German visit. Through the window you can see that captain Luuk de Jong and coach Peter Bosz are among the first to get off the PSV team bus at exactly half past seven. Followed minutes later by two black and yellow Borussia buses. “Donyell Malen!”, a young fan shouts at the Borussia attacker, a former PSV player.

Part of the PSV crowd is dressed in red after a call from the club. As a kind of answer to Borussia's famous Gelbe Wand, the crowd in yellow in the stands. However, it is the many fireworks that are shot across the field from the hard core that attracts attention – it will undoubtedly earn PSV a hefty fine from the European association UEFA.

The yearning in Eindhoven can be explained. PSV was last active in the eighth finals of the Champions League eight years ago. An adventure that ended with a lost penalty shootout against Atlético Madrid. In the years that followed, PSV could only watch as Ajax – including with Bosz in 2017, in the Europa League final – caused a European sensation.

Now PSV has the momentum under the same Bosz, in his first ever knockout match in the Champions League. He opts for a very offensive strategy, especially from a European perspective. Midfielder Jerdy Schouten starts as central defender instead of the vulnerable André Ramalho. And in midfield he starts with the attacking-minded Malik Tillman and Ismael Saibari alongside playmaker Joey Veerman.

The game flies up and down. With fifteen minutes of play, within about a minute, plenty of opportunities. First for Tillman, after he fiercely chases the hesitant Borussia back Ian Maatsen. Immediately followed by a nice rush from the fast Malen, who shakes off Schouten and Veerman – his shot lacks power and precision. After which Tillman again gets a good chance, completely free after a careful pass from De Jong – but he shoots too hastily.

High and hard inside

It was in a slightly quieter period, halfway through the first half, that Dortmund struck. Playmaker Emre Can aggressively pressures Tillman, who loses the ball on the right flank. Dortmund quickly takes over and a few seconds later Malen shoots in high and hard: 0-1. He cheers subdued out of respect for his old club, where he left in 2021.

While Malen is often elusive, PSV winger Hirving Lozano is mainly notable for a few failed actions. Just as Tillman and Veerman have difficulty with the high pace, Borussia captain Can dominates the midfield with his smart passing. It illustrates the difference between the two clubs. PSV is too sloppy in phases, doubt is visible. The last, decisive pass is often not good, Bosz would say afterwards.

PSV does start and looks for a goal before half time. Johan Bakayoko gets an opportunity, after excellent preparatory work by Saibari, but the Belgian international does not come out well. Just like moments later when he failed to take the ball with a beautiful deep pass from Olivier Boscagli, Saibari's shot that followed splashed onto the fists of goalkeeper Alexander Meyer.

The wingers – Bakayoko and Lozano – cannot make the difference at PSV this Tuesday. They were a big weapon for the team in the first half of the season. Bosz has few options on the bench to replace the two, now that Noa Lang has been out for an extended period due to an injury and Yorbe Vertessen was sold to Union Berlin in January. It was no longer possible to get a replacement. Midway through the second half, Lozano is substituted for Ricardo Pepi, but he is actually a centre-forward.

PSV has already reached the same level. Tillman sneaks into the penalty area, ten minutes after half-time, when Mats Hummels makes a tackle. The Serbian referee Srdjan Jovanovic hesitates a little, but gives a penalty. That is questionable: according to Dortmund the intervention was legal – because 'on' the ball. But the video referee does not intervene.

Luuk de Jong stands behind the ball, breathes in and out briefly, takes a few steps, pauses for a moment and then shoots impeccably into the left corner. The Philips Stadium is turned upside down: 1-1. That would be it. The first part promised a lot for the return in Dortmund.