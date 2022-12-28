With a communication released on its official website, SQUARE ENIX announces that the title for mobile BRAVELY DEFAULT BRILLIANT LIGHTS will close its doors on February 28, 2023. The possibilities of purchasing Mythril has already been made inaccessible, while the materials already purchased previously will remain usable until the closure of the service. The Mythril purchased and not used will be refunded in the future.

Announced in July 2021, the game launched on iOS and Android devices in January 2022. Considering the time from its release to closure, the life of this mobage lasted just over a year.

It’s starting to become quite clear how the free-to-play formula for mobile is very popular all over the world, true, but that’s not true for everything: the fans of some videogame sagas still prefer to be dedicated to the development of main titles rather than related products f2p.

Source: SQUARE ENIX Street Gematsu