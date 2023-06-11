Braveheart – Brave heart: plot, true story, cast and streaming of the film on Network 4

This evening, Sunday 11 June 2023, the film Braveheart, a 1995 cult film directed and interpreted by Mel Gibson, is broadcast on Rete 4. The film fictionally tells the story of Scottish patriot and national hero William Wallace. The colossal won 5 Oscars. Appointment on Rete 4 starting at 21.20. But what is the plot, the cast, the true story and where to stream Braveheart? Here’s everything you need to know.

Plot

In the second half of the thirteenth century, Scotland was shaken by the disputes of the local nobles, who wanted to take the throne by right, left without a legitimate heir. Taking advantage of the climate of tension, the King of England Edward I Plantagenet (Patrick McGoohan) calls a fake council and has all the Scottish nobles executed. Led by Malcom Wallace (Sean Lawlor), the Scots attack the English troops stationed on the border, seeking revenge. The revolt is put down with violence but Wallace’s son William escapes the massacre and is entrusted to his brother Argyle. Twenty years pass and William (Mel Gibson) returns to his homeland, where he meets his friend Hamish Campbell (Brendan Gleeson) and the beautiful Murron (Catherine McCormack).

The latter’s death will unleash William’s wrath against the English invaders and the man will soon be raised to a symbol of rebellion in the entire region. Prince Edward, following his father’s orders, attempts a repression in Stirling and, given the military power available to England, the Scottish nobles would like to propose a truce and beat a retreat. But Wallace’s speech shakes the spirits of the soldiers, urging them to obtain again the freedom of their people and justice for the oppression perpetrated by the invaders. Terrified by Wallace’s victories, the English king sends Isabella Of France (Sophie Marceau), her daughter-in-law, to deal with the enemies, but the woman ends up falling in love with the rebel. Thanks to his charisma and strategic advice from Isabella, Wallace acquires more and more influence on the Scottish nobles and is among the favors for the crown together with Earl Robert Bruce (Angus Macfadyen). The latter, however, is manipulated by his despicable father who pushes him to make a terrible decision…

Braveheart: the cast of the film

We have seen the plot of Braveheart – Braveheart, but what is the cast of the film? The protagonist is Mel Gibson, who also takes care of the direction. With him also actors such as Sophie Marceau, Catherine McCormack, Patrick McGoohan, Brendan Gleeson, Peter Hanly, Alun Armstrong, Ian Bannen, James Cosmo, Sandy Nelson, David O’Hara, Angus Macfadyen, Sean McGinley and Sean Lawlor. Here is the complete cast with the related characters interpreted.

Mel GibsonWilliam Wallace

Sophie Marceau: Princess Isabella of France

Brendan GleesonHamish Campbell

James CosmoCampbell Sr

Sean McGinleyMacClannough

Catherine McCormackMurron

Patrick McGoohan: King Edward I of England

David O’Hara as Stephen, Irish fighter

Angus Macfadyen: Robert Bruce / narrator

Ian Bannen as Robert de Brus VI, the leper

Tommy FlanaganMorrison

Peter Hanly: Edward, Prince of Wales

John CavanaughCraig

Stephen Billington as Phillip, advisor to the prince

Brian CoxArgyle Wallace

Sean LawlorMalcolm Wallace

Sandy Nelson as John Wallace, William’s brother

Tam White: MacGregor

Peter Mullan: Scottish fighter

Alun ArmstrongMornay

John Murtagh: Lochlan

Rupert VansittartLord Bottoms

Gerard McSorley: Cheltham

Michael ByrneSmythe

David Gant: King’s judge

Malcolm Tierney: Sheriff of Lanark

Streaming and TV

Where to see Braveheart – Brave heart on live TV and live streaming? The film, as mentioned, is broadcast today – 11 June 2023 – at 21.20 on Rete 4 (channel 4 of digital terrestrial). It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free Mediaset Play platform which allows you to watch the various programs and films on PCs, tablets and smartphones.