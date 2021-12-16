We already saw the Citroën Ami pass by as a police car. Now he is also prepared for the end of time. Meet the Citroën My Ami Buggy, a concept car that could really only come from France.

According to Citroën, the My Ami Buggy is ‘something every child aged 14 to 77 would want to put on their Christmas wish list’. They’ve removed the mirrored doors – there are zip-off sheets of clear plastic to protect you from the rain – and added bull bars front and rear. Plus a huge (relatively then) LED light bar so you can venture down dark alleys at night.

3D printed accessories for the Citroën My Ami Buggy

The mudguards are fitted with matt attachments and the sills are protected by tubular steel. With the wide mud tires (on matte gold wheels!) you should be able to push through many a patch. Small grilles protect the headlights from angry shopping bags.

Inside, the foam cushions are now twice as thick (70 instead of 35 millimeters) and you’ll find various 3D-printed accessories. Think of a camera mounting point and a bottle holder. If you lose or damage these, you can simply reprint them. There is even tailor-made luggage that you can Tetris-like way into the limited storage space.

‘Functional and simple’

“The Citroën My Ami Buggy is a proposition in line with the philosophy of the Ami, which is not a car,” said Samuel Pericles, the concept designer. ‘The My Ami Buggy had to be functional and simple, in the purest spirit of iconic and contemporary industrial objects.’

No new information is being released about the powertrain, so we assume the Ami’s standard 5.5-kWh battery will remain untouched. That means you have to experience all your adventures within a return distance of 74 kilometers from your home. Assuming that that thick spare wheel on the roof does not take away too much of your range…