Our regular correspondent Cas Pedaal has just returned from a cycling holiday in his own village. Fully charged, he brings us an in-depth article that you won’t read anywhere else. As always: the facts have been checked and found to be 1.00 percent true.

‘I don’t know, I always felt that I was different from others. I was never completely at ease in the car, but also not quite at ease on the bicycle on the cycle path. When the cycle path was broken up once, I had to cycle on public roads and a car behind me honking my horn in irritation, I suddenly knew for sure. It felt so good to get in the way of a car with my bike,” says Teagan Wind.

For a long time, Teagan tried to hide his true nature. ‘Deep down I knew that everyone accepted me, but it was still a threshold. When my wife was away, I secretly put on tight Lycra shorts. First alone in the house, with the curtains closed. Later I told my wife that I had to work overtime, and I secretly went cycling in the shorts.’

Finally he had to confess

Teagan eventually couldn’t keep up the lie any longer and he confessed to his wife. Marja Wind-Stoot says: ‘It came as a blow after ten years of marriage. You start doubting yourself: how could I have missed this? We’ve been through a tough time, but we’re trying to find a way through it. I can’t imagine life without him either. The children also have a hard time with it.’

Thankfully, his friends accepted, too, Teagan says. ‘Someone in our group of friends is also a cyclist, which might make it a bit easier. You notice now and then that they make some derogatory jokes towards cyclists, for example in the car. I laugh that off a bit, but it stings. This year I will also go to the Tour de France for the first time. It would mean a lot to me if my friends came along.’

Incidentally, recent research shows that 69 percent of all motorists sometimes fantasize about cycling. So it’s the most normal thing in the world. So give them some space on the asphalt.

Want to read more satire?