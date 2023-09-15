Hopefully the driver of this Ford F-150 Raptor has already unloaded the suitcases, because if the suspension rises slightly, it will be very difficult to maneuver. In any case, you have to be careful with the signs and pipes along the ceiling. Such a Raptor of 1.94 meters high may be practical for the suitcases, but not for cramped garages in Europe.

The photos were taken two years ago by Anthony, but he only decided to put them on Facebook this week. The Belgian Ford F-150 Raptor is parked at the airport in Zaventem. On the Brussels Airport website we read that the maximum entrance height of P2 is only 1.90 meters. In the P1 and P3 car parks it is 2.10 meters high. This is exactly possible, as can be seen in the photos. And otherwise you can always let some air out of the tires.

Somehow this driver proves that the Ford F-150 Raptor is not really intended for Europe, on the other hand, a European van is also easily two meters high. And the F-150 is also just a commercial vehicle. The driver was just brave enough to rely on the stated height of the car in the brochure. In any case, we wouldn’t have dared to do it so quickly.

What about Schiphol?

At P1 at Schiphol there is also a maximum headroom of two meters, but in the parking garage the ceiling is a bit higher in most places. The RAM 1500 you see above parked at Schiphol is not much higher than an F-150. At the Dutch airport you can also park outside at P3.