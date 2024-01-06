A thief who tried to steal a battery from a vehicle parked in a residential area was not successful in his crime, after a farmer in a nearby villa noticed him and caught him. However, another man who was participating with him in the crime fled and was later caught. They were referred to the Public Prosecution in Dubai, which in turn referred them to the Criminal Court, where They were convicted and punished with one month's imprisonment and deportation from the state.

The lawsuit papers stated that the defendants were wandering around a residential area in Dubai looking for scrap to sell, and their attention was caught by a caravan parked in front of one of the villas, so their demon asked them to steal its battery. Once the battery was removed, they were surprised by the farmer coming quickly towards them, so one of them escaped, but they were unable to. The other one was caught.