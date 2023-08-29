At the exciting farewell to Paloma del Río last Sunday, Almudena Cid said that many retired athletes —she included— put on videos of their own exploits “to feel competent again in the face of life’s blows.” “And there you are. Are you now, you were and you will be”. Since I’m not an athlete —neither retired nor active—, sometimes I see a YouTube video that compiles some of the most resounding failures that have been seen in rhythmic gymnastics, narrated by her. She has those of poor Kapranova, for example; and some terrifying reprimand from Irina Víner. There is no grumbling on my part, on the contrary. The expressive “There he goes!” and good bye!” of Paloma in the face of mistakes comfort me. I wish they would accompany me every time I make a mistake, just as they have accompanied me in front of the TV all my life.

Paloma del Río went to class with Vicente Vallés, Teresa Viejo and Ángela Rodicio, and she was the one with the best notes. She told Buenafuente that she had to get honors to be able to pay for the degree. She worked as a clinic assistant at night, she slept four hours in the morning and went to class in the afternoon. She even took sports judge courses to understand how they scored and to be able to tell it better.

Excellence, perseverance, rigor… are qualities discredited by salesmen disguised as entrepreneurs who mention them without smelling them. But while we improve circumstances, they are the only passport for those who have nothing. And often not even that. It served Paloma well, and thanks to this we have been able to enjoy it for 37 years. “When I die I want to leave my square meter a little better than I found it”, she usually says. In your newly inaugurated retirement, thank you very much, Paloma, for the immense shock wave of that square meter.

