Home page World

From: Helen Gries

Split

An elephant is foraging for food in a village in Thailand when a brave dog blocks its path and even drives it away. The video goes around the world.

Nakhon Ratchasima – An encounter between dogs and elephants is rather rare. However, when the two four-legged friends meet, things can get exciting, as a video from Thailand shows.

In a village near Nakhon Ratchasima in northeast Thailand, a bull elephant was roaming around looking for something to eat. However, when the pachyderm approaches a house, a dog becomes active and barks loudly at the elephant. The scenes were recorded in a video and have been going around the world on the internet ever since.

The ten dog breeds with the strongest bite View photo gallery

Video: Brave dog drives elephants away in Thailand

The clip from KameraOne shows a bull elephant walking leisurely through a village in Thailand. In a residential area, the hungry pachyderm is looking for food. However, he encounters resistance: as he approaches a house, a dog barks loudly and stands in his way.

At first the elephant is quite unimpressed and ignores the dog, but then he turns around and faces the barking dog. However, he does not give up and does not back down – with success. After a few minutes, the elephant admits defeat, turns around and continues his foray through the residential area. The courageous dog won the duel and put the elephant to flight with his barking.

Dogs and elephants usually rarely approach each other. In Thailand, a brave dog scared off an elephant that was foraging in a village. The video went viral on the internet. (Iconic image) © Christoph Schmidt/dpa

Finding an elephant in the wild has also become rare in Thailand. According to the website of “Green – Elephant Sanctuary Park Phuket” the number of pachyderms in Thailand has declined drastically in recent decades. The population has been decimated from around 50,000 elephants in 1950 to around 3,500 animals today.

Elephants are not actually considered aggressive animals. In In India, however, a pachyderm caused a real tragedy twice. (hg)