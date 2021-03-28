The successful dance program of the Víctor Villegas Auditorium continues to offer pleasant moments of good deals backed by the success of premieres and the professional responsibility of the choreographers. If a few weeks ago Antonio Najarro made us vibrate with ‘Alento’, now ‘El Salto’, by the award-winning dancer Jesús Carmona, bravely faces a tsunami of canons of flamenco and Spanish dance, but with reconstruction effects. Also the new fruits of good harvests have their time.

Here the sowing has been three artistic residencies in 2019; New York, Miami, London, Madrid, and the search for the genre in motion, the dance genre. Then there are the good subscriptions: excellent live music by Juan Requena, alternated with recorded music; fantastic voice of José Valencia and exact percussion of Manu Masaedo. Ole! Sixteen scenes, seven dancers, including Jesus. ‘The jump’ begins with room lighting, merlevi turns or dervishes on stage, spiritual union from earth to heaven, skirts that turn and then are layers. Change of scene. Jesús Carmona and his approach to the male universe. The imposed, male dance on the chair, Vicente Escudero’s decalogue, hips, plant and hands, point 3: “Fingers together, wrist turn from the inside out.” This is how man dances. Sobriety, immobility of lower parts, hips and pelvis. Immovable trunk. According to theories, in flamenco there is an absence of rigid lifting of the legs. The skill focuses on the feet. The opposite would be adulteration far from the true style.

‘The jump’ Company: Jesus Carmona. Artistic direction and choreography: Jesus Carmona. Scenography and dramaturgy: Ferran Carvajal. Music, arrangements and guitar: Juan Requena. Sing: Jose Valencia. Percussion: Manu Masaedo. Cast: J. Carmona, A. Reyes, R. Puertas, J. Alarcón, B. Cortés, J. Fenollar and D. Arencibia. Where: Víctor Villegas Auditorium. Murcia. When: Friday, March 26. Qualification: Spectacular.

But does dance have a gender? Well now Carmona generously demonstrates that, although in a different way, tarantos, martinetes, tangos, bulerías, jaleos …; Spanish dance, slippers, bowling school …, everything is pure dance. And direct contact with guitar and singer. Perfect. Parodies of imposed features, raincoats, bravado, sunglasses, flamenco chairs, musical chairs, men’s attitudes on a match broadcast, but instead of a ball, the dance narrated at full speed. Brilliant. At the end, or the beginning of everything? The clothes that mark genders disappear. The bodies of the seven naked dancers form a single body. The genre of the dance. Dramaturgy, light and video, good. Scenery with some small problem. And after an hour and fifty minutes of impressive choreography, another tsunami of well-deserved applause would flood the capacity with joyous energy.