A fan of Deportivo Cali He was attacked by bullfighters while he was riding a motorcycle just hours before the Valle del Cauca classic that was staged this Sunday by América de Cali and the sugar team in the capital of Valle.

(You may be interested: Mother collapses before violent bars that attacked her son: heartbreaking cry)

The Cali Police found the attackers just minutes after finishing the commitment that América ended up winning with authority by five goals to two.

In the midst of the Police operation, and the accompaniment of the Mayor’s Office of Cali, the authorities seized 40 bladed weapons and 5 traumatic weapons.

Jorge Iván Ospina, mayor of Cali, rebuked the barras bravas. “You never fall for another person in a gang. That is lack of manliness and berraquera. How is it that they make a mother hurt, falling for another bald because she has another shirt?”, He stated.

You have to be a triple FUCK to attack someone wearing their rival team’s jersey. They call themselves “fans” Fucking hooligans, drug addicts with no future pic.twitter.com/EFrnEeHkh1 — Talia (@Natafen_) April 30, 2023

On freedom

Cali’s secretary of security and justice, Jimmy Dranguetconfirmed this Tuesday that the person captured by the aggression was released.

Previously, the secretary said that, “We are going to follow up on the hearings and the judicial part until they impose an exemplary sentence.”

The detainee who was carrying a knife, as confirmed, was of legal age. However, was released.



“We file the complaint of attempted homicide, aggravated robbery, threat… where a group intimidated and injured some citizens in addition to stealing their belongings. Unfortunately they inform us that the capture in flagrante was not configured and that is why this person was releasedsaid the secretary.

“I call for justice: justice must be done, it cannot go unpunished, there are the videos, testimonies, the capture report… that an exemplary sentence be imposed on this and all the people involved,” he added.

#Cali | The América fans who were captured over the weekend for the attack on the Deportivo Cali fan were released, including the young man who attacked him with a machete. 🧵 pic.twitter.com/qYidQyYjCw – Telepacific News (@TPNoticias_) May 2, 2023

According to the secretary, there were 75 people detected in the acts of violence last weekend and they will be prohibited from entering the stadium.

SPORTS

More sports news