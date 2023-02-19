Colombian soccer is on alert due to the resurgence of violence in barras bravas. Threats to managers, intimidation of players, pressure with pamphlets, confrontations, throwing stones and the most recent case of a fan —not a barrista— from Tolima who hit the player from Millionaires Daniel Cataño on the Ibagué stadium are episodes that once again have football under threat.

The case of the Tolima fan who entered the field of Manuel Murillo Toro last Sunday and hit Cataño, and generated the player’s response (which led to his expulsion and the non-start of the game due to Millonarios’ refusal), was the trigger of many violent situations that have been recorded in recent months and that are viewed with concern by the sports authorities and by the National Government itself.

wave of violence

Violent attacks by members of both teams were experienced in the Santa Fe-Nacional match in 2021.

The antecedents are various. Last December, Colombian soccer was shaken by the threats in pamphlets of which the president of Nacional, Mauricio Navarro, and the vice president, Benjamín Romero, were victims.

In Manizales, the former coach of Once Caldas Diego Corridor He denounced receiving threats against his life through social networks with messages that pressured him to leave the team, which finally happened.

In B, a delicate case was denounced by the Association of Professional Soccer Players (Acolfutpro), which reported that players from Sports Quindío They have been receiving threats from individuals who appear hooded in their homes or at the training site.

And there is more. On the previous day of the League, the death of a person was reported after clashes between Bucaramanga fans and gangs from the municipality of Tolú, Sucre. Not forgetting that last September Cali fans entered the field at the Tuluá stadium to corner and try to attack players and DT Mayer Candle.

sleeping with the enemy

Invasion of Cali fans

The silent coexistence between clubs and bars, which no one wants to admit out loud, continues to be a dangerous factor that gives power to violent groups of fans. In 2017, Jorge Perdomo, as president of Dimayor, proposed that the teams approve severe punishments for clubs and managers for acts of violence and sponsorships of bars. The failure.

“The necessary commitment from the clubs was lacking to cut all relations with their barras bravas, which is proven, they subsidize them with ticket office, logistics contracts, etc. (…) The big clubs have never had any real will. I must acknowledge the effort of Millonarios, who took a grandstand from the barras bravas and turned it into a family grandstand,” said Perdomo.

To this is added the fragility of the law that does not contemplate severe punishments. The Tolima fan received a 3-year suspension from going to sports venues and a fine of more than 20 million pesos. Tolima, which received 4 sanction dates for the stadium, rejected the decision and will try to lower it. Cataño, meanwhile, received 3 days, which was described by the players as “disproportionate”.

“We do not agree that they sanction it; He reacted to an attack and it cannot be that the regulations do not conceive that a defense situation can arise and he ends up being punished for a public security policy that has not been complied with,” he said. Carlos Gonzalez Pucheexecutive director of Acolfutpro.

The National Government is aware of the scenario that is being presented. Gustavo García, Vice Minister of the Interiorspoke with EL TIEMPO about it.

“We have seen with concern that violence has spilled over in stadiums, individual and even child violence, which ends with serious consequences. We want to encourage family soccer, the enlistment of the bars so that they have an organized scheme, and promote the participation of the baristas in the National Commission for Safety, Comfort and Coexistence in Soccer, to listen to all the actors. And we want that with the local commissions we can, with the support of mayors and governors, generate the processes”, says the vice minister.

“We have designed a strategy that seeks to establish specific processes aimed at improving not only safety and the control approach in football, but also seeking to involve the bars in organizational processes that allow them to give them a different, resocializing or socializing context on the subject of the bars. It’s called Soccer and live it in peace, a pact for soccer and respect for life, and it is to promote soccer as a space for dialogue and life,” he added.

Meanwhile, the violent sow terror. Alejandro Villanueva, Master in Sociology and PhD in Sports Sciencesaffirms that there must be a real interest from the clubs to attack the problem:

“The clubs have been outside the public policies for the construction of coexistence. The regulatory block, the amateur statute, the local bar committees, the program Goals in Peace 2.0tells us that there is a strong investment by the State in processes to contain violence and build coexistence, but the clubs have been far away, they are only focused on private gain, far from their social responsibility, ”he says.

“Members of different hobbies, not necessarily bars, will continue to be the protagonists of excesses in the stadiums, something that had already been overcome. It is important that sponsors and clubs understand their role from the perspective of social responsibility that builds coexistence ”, he adds.

Fan vision

The Blue Commandos bar lit flares and displayed offensive banners in the game against Pasto. Photo: Mauricio Moreno / EL TIEMPO

A direct consequence of the barras bravas violence is that families continue to move away from the stadiums.

“My father decided not to come back because he said he would never risk his life in a game again. And all because one day we went to a Millionaires-National blue dresses. We made a mistake and entered an area with Nacional fans and the first thing they did was greet us with a bottle,” says Sandra Barbosa, a fan of Millonarios, now living in the United States.

Diego Tapia, manager of Goles en Paz and member of the Guardia Albirroja Sur (“popular bar”, as he calls it, which supports Santa Fe), opined: “The popular bars are the first to start this process of coexistence “, says.

“There are specific issues of pitch invasions, such as what happened to our bar in 2021 against Nacional and what happened to the Cali fans in Tuluá last year. But there are things that have another reading: what happened in Ibagué shows that Violence is not only rooted in the popular bar or the brava bar. The lack of respect or conscience can also happen with a daily fan, who goes to an eastern or western tribune,” he added.

He also comments that there is a collective Colombian Bars for Coexistencein which 95 percent of the country’s popular bars are located and that work in logistical support for visiting fans, understanding that many fatal fights are generated on the highways when traveling between cities.

SPORTS EDITORIAL

