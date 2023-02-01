Closed the era of DC Extended Universe Of Zack Snyder the honor and burden of carrying the franchise forward now falls to James Gunn which, as the best solution, has deemed it appropriate to cancel everything previously narrated. Here we see in detail the dynamics of his intentions. Starting from scratch, it is now necessary to give new light to the most important characters and, together with the new Superman presented, too Batman it needs a great story to start from. We’re talking about the new Man of Steel movie here.

According to the director there was no better inspiration than The Brave and The Boldthe cartoon of Grant Morrison starring the dark Knight and the fifth Robinhis son Damian Wayne. Accompanying the announcement of this new Batman program are also reassurances for all fans of the actors who have previously portrayed the character, Ben Affleck And Robert Pattinson will continue to work with Warner Bros.

About Robert Pattinson there were no doubts, his The Batman has certainly been a blockbuster of the past year and we will see it return in 2025 in an undoubtedly highly anticipated sequel. Here is a related article. Ben Affleck, on the other hand, should have hung up on the role of the Bat but his relationship with the superhero is not over, it seems he will collaborate in directing the new film on the Dark Knight.