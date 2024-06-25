The young protagonist of the stunt would have died practically instantly. The medical staff had little to do other than confirm the death.

We have all done something stupid when we were young (or even less young!), perhaps joking, believing we were organizing or staging something fun. It’s not just about today, the “need” to share content on social media: it’s something that has been going on practically forever. The desire to have fun, even in an absurd, stupid or risky way is practically inherent in many very young people. This time, however, one stunt it ended really badly for a boy of only 25 years old who played too much with fire.

An evening with friends like many others, in good company, laughing and joking. The return home did not arrive until the first light of dawn. Then, however, something happened that forever changed the life of an entire family, aabsurd tragedy.

Egidio Robortaccio, the 25-year-old young man we are talking about, lost his life, violently exiting the car of a friend with whom he was returning. The accident occurred on the outskirts of Foggia today, Tuesday, at first light.

The circumstances, currently under examination by investigators, seem to indicate a stunt that ended in tragedy. Perhaps a movement made for “play”, but a game that cost a lot. The young man would have lost his balance and hit my head on the asphalt. It was probably a clumsy and careless attempt to do so surf on the hood of the moving car. This is what was reported by Corriere della Sera.

The young man protagonist of the stunt he would have died practically instantly. Local police officers intervened to carry out the necessary investigations of the case. Friends immediately called for help, but the medical staff had little to do other than confirm his death. The 25-year-old suffered a head trauma which left him no escape. The friend who was driving was taken to hospital for checks and to be tested for alcohol and drugs.