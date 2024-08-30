Ciudad Juarez.– Jasmine Casares missed the clearest goal opportunity in the first half and the Bravas de Juárez ended up tied without goals with the Águilas del América on Thursday night at the Ciudad de los Deportes stadium in Mexico City, in a pending match of Matchday 2 of the Apertura tournament of the Liga MX Femenil.

With the draw, the Juarenses have 10 points in tenth place in the general table. If they had achieved the victory, the border team would have reached 12 points and would have made a significant jump in the positions.

In the first half, Prisca Chylufia entered the penalty area dangerously from the right wing, sent a high cross into the position of Casares, who was unmarked, and when the Bravas were already celebrating the goal, Casares hit the ball with the edge of the sole of her right shoe and sent it over the crossbar.

Bravas goalkeeper Karla Morales was also an important factor in keeping the team from Juarez clean.

Next Tuesday, September 3 at 7:00 pm, the border squad will visit the Rojinegras del Atlas in a match of Matchday 8.