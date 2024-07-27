Juarez City.- The good news for the Bravas de Juárez is that they were able to score goals, the bad news is that their rival once again scored one more than them and the border team lost this Friday 3-2 to the Pumas de la UNAM in a match of Matchday 3 of the Apertura 2024 of the Liga MX Femenil, which was played at the Estadio Olímpico Universitario in the country’s capital.

It was the third consecutive defeat for the team from Juarez, who still do not know what it is to win and remain with zero points at the start of the tournament.

Just nine minutes into the game, Giselle Espinoza fired a left-footed shot from inside the area, but the ball was deflected by Ana González and ended up in the back of the net.

The border team’s pleasure lasted only ten minutes, as the Pumas easily overcame the Bravas’ defense with a long pass, and the ball fell to Paola Chavero, who, seeing goalkeeper Renata Masciarelli out of position, shot from mid-distance and beat her over the bar to tie the game.

Shortly before the end of the first half, a penalty was awarded in favor of the Pumas, which Stephanie Ribeiro did not waste to give the home team a 2-1 lead.

The Bravas tied the game in the 56th minute when Karime Abud received a pass inside the area, her shot went between the goalkeeper’s legs and when it seemed that the feline defense would save it on the line, Abud fought, swept and rebounded the ball to send it to the back of the net.

Once again, the Bravas’ pleasure did not last long, as in the 62nd minute Alejandra Guerrero scored the third goal for the Pumas, which ultimately meant the third defeat for the team led by the Spaniard Óscar Fernández.

The team from Juarez will return to action next Saturday, August 3, against Santos Laguna at the Benito Juárez Stadium.