Ciudad Juarez.- The Bravas de Juárez had an inspired night this Sunday and thrashed the Xolas de Tijuana 4-0, whom they defeated for the first time at the Benito Juárez Stadium after five losses to the Tijuana team. The match corresponded to Matchday 7 of the Apertura 2024 tournament of the Liga MX Femenil and with the victory the ‘bravalácticas’ reached nine points, the result of three wins and four losses. For their part, those from Tijuana stayed with 12 points, with four games won and three lost. It was in the 35th minute that the Juarenses opened the scoring when Jasmine Casarez received a ball filtered through the center of the area, shot with her right leg and from below beat the El Paso goalkeeper, and former Mexican national team player, Emily Alvarado, who just a few days ago joined the Tijuana team. At 75′, Karime Abud drove the ball down the left flank, entered the area and sent a cross that Monica Alvarado deflected into her own goal and thus the Bravas went up 2-0. It was the 200th goal in the history of the Juarez club in official matches. Also from the left, Sully Mercado entered the area with controlled ball, observed the arrival of Prisca Chilufya through the center and put it on a silver platter for her to simply push it into the back of Alvarado’s goal. Dayana Martin came on as a substitute at 83′ and at 90+3′ put the cherry on the cake with a great goal by hitting it with her right foot on the edge of the penalty area. The Bravas will return to action on Thursday, August 29 when they visit America in a pending match of Matchday 2.