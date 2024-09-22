Ciudad Juarez.– The third consecutive corner kick was the decisive one and in the last minute of the match Annia Mejía scored the goal that gave the Bravas the 1-0 victory over Cruz Azul and sent the rest of the 95 minutes into oblivion in which the team led by the Spaniard Óscar Fernández once again made it clear that in this tournament offensive forcefulness is not their strong point.

In added time (90+6) the team from Juarez took three consecutive corner kicks. On the third, the ball went between two Cruz Azul defenders who were unable to block it. The newcomer Blanca Solís headed it in and Mejía, unmarked, shot into the back of the net.

With the victory, the Bravas reached 17 points and will wake up in ninth place in the general table, waiting for what the Rojinegras del Atlas, who are tenth with 15, do this Sunday in their visit to Mazatlán.

Although the victory was a breath of fresh air for the border team, one cannot ignore the lack of offensive power they have had in the last five matches in which they have scored just three goals.

In addition, the Bravas’ forwards looked quite erratic for almost the entire game, with Prisca Chilufya never tired of running down the right flank and beating the defenders with speed, but who tonight always failed with the final touch with shots that went wide or were too weak for the goalkeeper’s hands, or with very bad passes to her teammates.

Even Jasmine Casarez made some wrong decisions in the opponent’s area and the match was beginning to smell like a draw with a taste of defeat, until Mejía appeared to save the night for Óscar Fernández.

Las Bravas will have only a few days to enjoy this agonizing victory, as next Wednesday they will visit Querétaro on Matchday 12 of the Apertura 2024 of the Liga MX Femenil.