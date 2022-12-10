The future Minister of the Civil House, Rui Costa (PT), said this Friday (9.Dec.2022) that “bravado” will not take Brazil out of the path of democracy. He gave the statement to journalists when commenting on the president’s speech Jair Bolsonaro (PL), who spoke to supporters for the 1st time since the defeat in the elections.

🇧🇷The Brazilian people and Brazil are clear which path they want to follow, it is the path of democracy, it is the path of freedom of expression, of job creation. Bravado will not take the Brazilian people and Brazil out of this path”, said Costa, at the CCBB (Centro Cultural Banco do Brasil), headquarters of the transitional government, in Brasília.

The Governor of Bahia also stated that the “experiences of those who do not want to embrace democracy have not progressed” In other countries. Since the 2nd round, demonstrators have questioned the results of the elections and promoted concentrations in front of barracks.

On the afternoon of this Friday, Bolsonaro told his supporters, in front of the Alvorada Palace, that “everything will be alright” on a “opportune moment”🇧🇷 He stated that “nothing is lost” and mentioned being the “supreme chief” of the Armed Forces.

“Unlike other people, we will win […] I never left the 4 lines of the Constitution and I believe that victory will also be that way”said the Chief Executive.

In an interview with journalists, Rui Costa stated that the president-elect, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT), called for an effort by future members of the government to unify the country.

🇧🇷What we need today more than ever is to unite and bring the country together. This is a task that all ministers will have to complete and it is a request from President Lula to pacify the country, to unite the country”, said the future minister.

According to him, the government will seek to act with “transversality” and will prioritize dialogue. 🇧🇷The opposition is part of democracy, nobody can be afraid. Opposition will be smaller the more we work, the more results we present”, he declared.