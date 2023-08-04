With him the qualitative rate of Olimpia rises considerably but obviously it is not a guarantee of success in Italy and Europe: he is certainly the greatest coup of the Giorgio Armani era
Lpatience is a virtue. And Olimpia Milano waited, with formidable patience, for the end of the hunt for Nikola Mirotic, a 208cm power forward (but capable of playing elsewhere), ex-NBA with the Chicago Bulls, ex-Blaugrana with FC Barcelona, the most contested man in this European basketball market.
