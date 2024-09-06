The Braun Series 7 It is one of the most popular and best-selling electric razors on the market, known for its combination of advanced technology, ergonomic design and excellent shaving performance. This razor is designed to offer a precise and comfortable shaveautomatically adapting to the density of your beard and ensuring a personalized shaving experience.

As for the history of this product, Braun, a German brand with a long tradition in producing high-quality household appliances, introduced the 7 series as part of its line of premium electric razors.

The 7 series was developed for bridging the gap between mid-range and high-end modelsoffering advanced features at a more affordable price than flagship models like the 9 Series.

Looking at the design of the Braun Series 7 it is elegant and functional, with the body of the shaver being made of high-quality plastic with a matte finish that gives it a premium look. The shaver is light and well-balanced, making it easy to handle while shaving, with the grip being enhanced by a rubberized surface that ensures secure control even with wet hands.

Braun Series 7 Key Features

This razor certainly doesn’t lack anything, but let’s take a closer look at what it actually offers:

ProBlade metal blade : The Braun Series 7 shaving head features long-lasting, sharp metal blades that allow the razor to follow the contours of your face precisely, ensuring an even shave even in hard-to-reach areas;

: The Braun Series 7 shaving head features long-lasting, sharp metal blades that allow the razor to follow the contours of your face precisely, ensuring an even shave even in hard-to-reach areas; 100% control at your fingertips : this is thanks to 40 length settings with precision intervals of 0.5mm which allow for a close and detailed shave;

: this is thanks to 40 length settings with precision intervals of 0.5mm which allow for a close and detailed shave; wet & dry : The Braun Series 7 is designed to be used both dry and with water, foam or gel. This makes it versatile and suitable for different shaving preferences;

: The Braun Series 7 is designed to be used both dry and with water, foam or gel. This makes it versatile and suitable for different shaving preferences; battery and charging : The razor is equipped with a lithium-ion battery that offers up to 100 minutes of autonomy on a single charge. In addition, the quick charge function allows you to get enough energy for a complete shave in just a few minutes.

: The razor is equipped with a lithium-ion battery that offers up to 100 minutes of autonomy on a single charge. In addition, the quick charge function allows you to get enough energy for a complete shave in just a few minutes. various accessories : Charging Base, Premium Travel Case, Beard Shaping Stencil, Gillette Razor, etc.

: Charging Base, Premium Travel Case, Beard Shaping Stencil, Gillette Razor, etc. price: it couldn’t be missed, in fact it’s now on offer at only 76.52€ instead of 99.99 it could very well be the best product on the market, from a quality-price ratio point of view.

The Braun Series 7 is known for its ability to provide a close and comfortable shave, capturing even difficult hairs with Braun’s razor-sharp ProBlade blades, which ensure professional consistency on any type of beard thanks to the AutoSense technology. However, some users have reported that the razor may struggle with longer hairs, making it more suitable for those who shave regularly.

The Braun Series 7 represents an excellent balance between advanced technology and ease of use, it is a versatile razor that adapts to different shaving needs, offering reliable performance and a comfortable shave.

If you are attracted by science or technology, keep following us, so you don’t miss the latest news and updates from around the world!