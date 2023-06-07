Et is part of every man’s freedom to grow a beard. Only if he reaches an impressive length at all, he should note that it looks forbidden if the beard is not cared for. Then it quickly looks like a garden in the face.

There is no shortage of suitable equipment from all price ranges in order to be able to comply with the grooming laws, of which there are several: beard washing, drying, trimming and shaving the contours. Most manufacturers let a blade and an attachment do the job, which is hard to miss in the Philips Oneblade name, for example. It works quite well. But there is a better way – and more expensive.