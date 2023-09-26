Mazatlán.- The Venados de Mazatlán team continues to work hard in its second week of preseason The novelty in practice was the arrival of the North American left-handed pitcher Braulio Torres-Pérezwho had an outstanding first season with the Reds.

Big moment

Torres has just had a good season in the summer, with the Olmecas de Tabasco where he reached the postseason as one of the aces of the rotation.

Last year with the Mazatlán Deer The left-handed pitcher posted a 1.49 ERA with a 4-1 record.

Besides, andn Tabasco signed a 2.41 ERA with the Olmecasin addition to a 10-3 win-loss record

Will launch the inaugural

It is expected that Braulio could be the pitcher of the opening game for the Venados de Mazatlánin the following days it will be confirmed whether it will be the home game or the away game.

“First I thank God for being back here, Baseball is my passion and I work to enjoy every game,” said the pitcher upon his arrival with the Reds.

The left-hander pointed out that they hope to have the support of the fans to encourage the team in the following season.

“Happy and eager to shoot here in the opening game at the Tedoro Mariscal. Here we are waiting for you on October 15, We are working with great anticipation to be able to achieve a good season,” said the pitcher.

The home team continues to seek to be in tune for the friendly games next week, where the team will travel to Mexico City for a series of friendly games.

Yesterday the Reds worked in different groups at the Teodoro Mariscal stadium with practice in the batting cages, while another group remained at the Muralla Sports Club.

More from practice

The ninth led by Luis Carlos Rivera practiced fielding, in addition to mechanics of different aspects of the game.

Venados de Mazatlán will continue working today on different aspects of the game in the Teodoro Mariscal stadium and also at the Muralla Sports Club, with a double session.