A traditional brewery from Brandenburg develops a beer without alcohol and carbon dioxide. The aim of the undertaking is apparently more sustainability.

Neuzelle – Will beer be stirred instead of tapped in the future? The Neuzeller monastery brewery in Brandenburg has been brewing beer for many centuries. The traditional company, founded in 1589, is now developing a creation that could bring tears to the eyes of many a beer lover: powdered beer without alcohol and carbon dioxide. The managing director believes that what does not sound like a recipe for success at first glance could appeal to a specific market

Company: Neuzeller monastery brewery Founding date: 1589 Production volume per year (own information): approx. 45,000 hectoliters of beer Managing Director: Helmut Fritsche & Stefan Fritsche

With beer made from powder, the brewery wants to “become the most sustainable brewery in the world”

The new creation of the Neuzeller monastery brewery is not brewed, but mixed from powder and water. The business idea is similar in appearance and taste to beer, but contains neither alcohol nor carbon dioxide. According to the brewery, it is about sustainability. “We want to develop the beer powder simply because we want to save on transport. We want to be the most sustainable brewery in the world,” said owner and managing director Stefan Fritsche of the news agency AFP. “If we only transport the taste, that would be perfect,” according to Fritsche, one thought, which is where the idea for the powder came from. 90 percent of the transport costs would be saved in this way.

Non-alcoholic and non-carbonated beer: The brewery sees millions of people as its target group

The brewery expects skeptical reactions in the beer-drinking country of Germany. But the market for non-alcoholic beer has also grown in Germany in recent years. Neuzeller also sees sales potential of several hundred million people abroad, for example in Oman or Saudi Arabia. “You don’t always have to work with alcohol,” says Fritsche. In the future, however, one could imagine a version of powdered beer with alcohol and carbonic acid, it said. The developments should already be running.

In the end, it remains to be seen whether the Neuzeller monastery brewery will be allowed to market its new creation as a beer, after all, the purity law applies in Germany. Accordingly, beer may only be made from hops, malt, yeast and water. In the past, other breweries had already started similar attempts to market powdered beer and had failed. But who knows, maybe the market is now ready for the new creation. However, it is doubtful whether the Neuzeller powder beer will make it onto the list of Germany’s most popular beers in the future.