“I’ve never had a performance that made me feel so much.” Bratty, a 22-year-old Mexican girl, describes by video call her participation in the Coachella festival this year, one of the best-known shows in the world and in which she was the only Mexican act on the bill. On her first date there were nerves, tension and stress before she took the stage in front of an audience whose reaction cannot be predicted. In the second, everything went up. “I disassociated. Just like in the movies. She sang and played, but at the same time she thought: ‘What fart? What am I doing here? […] I realized that my dreams were coming true.”

For an artist originally from Culiacán, Sinaloa, getting to Coachella seemed like an impossible dream. Few Mexican artists (especially those removed from popular or trendy music) manage to find a place in the spotlight, and even fewer find a way to a foreign audience. However, this has changed in recent years: the US audience (made up largely of Latino descent) is more open to Spanish-speaking music, which opens up the possibilities for artists like Jennifer Abigail Juárez Vázquez, Bratty’s real name. , and his rock between indie garage and steamy pop.

In his concerts in the United States, he finds people who do not speak Spanish. He tells that she has asked people who go to his concerts if they understand him or if he knows what he declares in his songs. “Some told me no, but that they liked the music. Others say they translate them or search for the translation on the Internet, or they just like how the music makes them feel. It is another way of seeing music as something very special”, he points out and highlights how interesting it is that, while in Spanish-speaking countries fans were looking for an artist’s songs in English or did not fully understand it, but they liked how he does them. feel, now the roles have changed or, rather, they have diversified. And while at the beginning Bratty’s audience was mostly teenagers, the musical and lyrical evolution that she has had from her have led her to find an audience of different ages. “I am maturing and at the same time the lyrics do, and the audience also notices that evolution […] In the end it is music. You can be any age (and come to my concerts)”.

Bratty at the Universal Music offices in Mexico City. Gladys Serrano

Their most recent work was the appropriately named EP It’s my party and if I want I make an EP, work in which he collaborates with national and international acts such as Álvaro Díaz, Depresión Sonora and Hinds (a Spanish group that, he says, “I had always admired”), among others. And while some artists can lose a bit of their sonic identity within collaborative work, Bratty’s personality permeates every song, and those who have followed her since her first effort four years ago can see how even these processes have led her to a broader exploration of what is possible to create. “In lyrical, musical matters, in recording quality… I think it is necessary to take advantage of the tools and do something better. Not doing the same thing all the time, ”she says.

The 22-year-old singer is in a process of discovery and constant training. “I really like to learn (from the collaborations), and also from the people I’m working with,” she adds, referring to elements like Julián Bernal, who is producing her next album. “I trust the process because they are there to teach me.”

His next work, from which some singles such as “Radio” have already begun to emerge, a song with pop punk influences in which he honestly says “I just want them to stop comparing me”, will be the second under the Universal record company Music México, which has also helped it find a larger audience. But being part of the industry in a more formal way than other independent artists comes with its downside: “When you’re in it (the music industry), you realize that a lot of things are fake and superficial. Not everything is natural, or people are not as they seem. They seem to act, but they don’t,” she notes with a disappointed tone.

Despite this disappointing reality check, a consequence of current marketing strategies that force artists to create a fictitious image for their followers (we remember the case of Halsey who pointed out that her label did not allow them to release a single until “she could fake a viral moment for TikTok), Bratty tries to remember that the important thing is to “have a good time”.

“There are people who take things too seriously, and others who ‘get it’ a lot.” With this statement it is clear that, despite being an international artist who has been able to play at a prestigious Coachella festival, she is still the same young woman from Culiacán, enjoying a moment that she herself gives a soundtrack. “Sometimes you have to have fun and take things as a joke, you know? And I try to keep that mentality.”

subscribe here to the newsletter from EL PAÍS México and receive all the key information on current affairs in this country