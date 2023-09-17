Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 09/17/2023 – 9:15

Having been on the market for over 60 years and a product reference with the slogan “It’s not like that, a Brastemp”, the leading brand in sales of refrigerators, stoves and washing machines in the country wants to win over younger consumers, aged 18 to 24. And it aims to monitor the transformations in Brazilian society, accelerated by the pandemic.

Brastemp began an advertising campaign this month to reposition the brand, a journey that should

last a few years, according to directors at Whirlpool, the owner of Brastemp.

The last update of the brand was in 2017, when the signature, which was “Brastemp, without

comparison”, changed to “Without a doubt, Brastemp”. Now, it becomes “Brastemp is another world”.

The first step in this change was taken last week, when it aired on open TV and also on

social media a film, created by the agency DM9, which features the refrigerator as a character. O

appliance was chosen due to its importance. Normally, the refrigerator is in the main

room of the house, the kitchen, and carries a lot of history on its door: photos and families’ dreams.

‘BETTER WORLD’. The text of the commercial, narrated by actor Selton Mello, recommends that people

take a good look at your refrigerator door – “because there is a message there”. And he ends: “If we

We can create a better world at home, we can create another world outside our home.”

Juan Carlos Puente, president of Whirlpool for Latin America, recalls that, previously, the brand

differentiated itself because of technology. “Now, it is technology with purpose, it is the most

humanized”, he states.

He highlights that the central point of Brastemp’s repositioning is to communicate the customer experience

consumer with the product. “It’s not a refrigerator. We help keep food fresh for you

feed their children,” says Puente.

The strategy of going beyond the functionality of the appliance and making its connection with the lives of

people is a way of providing sustainability for the business, observes Marketing Director, Patrícia

Person.

NEW GENERATIONS. The second stage of the campaign, carried out by the FCB agency, aims to connect

Brastemp with the new generations and behavioral changes in society. Since Wednesday of

Last week, the brand’s advertising films began to be shown on open and closed TV and

on social media, dealing with topics such as prejudice against the elderly (ageism), access to

university, new forms of families and relationships between parents and children. “The repositioning brings the

marks people’s everyday conversations,” says Patrícia.

Gustavo Ambar, general manager of Whirlpool in Brazil, says that the change does not imply losing the

reference with Brastemp’s traditional audience. “We are trying to advance some houses,” he says. He

does not reveal the figures invested in the campaign. It just says that the company spent 30% to 40% more on

marketing than the average of the last three years.

Regarding the impact of Brastemp’s repositioning change on sales, Ambar is optimistic. Us

In the last two years, the white goods industry has seen a 25% drop in the number of pieces sold. At the

However, since July it has been in the process of recovery and growth.

