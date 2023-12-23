Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 12/23/2023 – 15:34

The general coordinator of Maceió Civil Defense, Abelardo Nobre, stated that mine 18 belonging to Braskem is moving towards stabilization. According to the authority, the scenario of concern that existed during the height of the land displacements no longer exists.

“That scenario of concern that we had before no longer exists. The subsidence has reduced significantly, which leads us to understand that the soil can settle and stabilize”, says Abelardo.

The assessment was carried out after ten days of monitoring the new equipment installed near mine 18, as the previous equipment had been lost during the partial rupture in the region on December 10th.

On November 29, the sinking speed before the mine collapsed reached 5 centimeters per hour, according to data captured by the new equipment, called RB01. Now, the movement is in the millimeters per hour.

In the last 24 hours, the Civil Defense of Maceió found a vertical displacement of 2.5 centimeters, at a speed of 1 millimeter per hour. The agency remains on alert and, as a precaution, maintains the recommendation that the population not circulate in the unoccupied area.

The Civil Defense analysis team emphasizes that this information is based on continuous data, including seismic analyses.