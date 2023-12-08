Author of the request and oldest senator on the commission, Renan Calheiros (MDB-AL) will open the work

Braskem’s CPI (Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry) in the Senate will be installed next Tuesday (Dec 12, 2023), at 3 pm (Brasília time). Author of the opening request and oldest senator appointed to the commission, Renan Calheiros (MDB-AL) will open the work. At the 1st meeting, the president will be elected, who will be responsible for designating the rapporteur and vice-president. In all, 9 of the 11 starting positions have already been filled. Just before the inaugural meeting of the CPI, Calheiros will bring together allies to discuss strategies in the senator’s office Omar Aziz (PSD-AM), at 11am (Brasília time). The commission will aim to investigate Braskem, the company responsible for rock salt mines that threaten to collapse in Maceió. There is resistance within Congress to the CPI. Petrobras, controlled by the government, has around 35% stake in Braskem. The CPI investigations could have an impact on the state-owned company. The opposition in the Senate could take the opportunity to summon politicians for cases related to corruption targeted by the Lava Jato operation, for example.