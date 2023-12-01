Mining company followed the recommendation of the Public Ministry of Labor; there is an imminent risk of collapse in the mine region

The mining company Braskem removed its permanent and outsourced employees from the area of ​​mine 18, in the Mutange region, in Maceió, after a recommendation from the MPT (Public Ministry of Labor). The neighborhood is in a state of emergency due to the imminent risk of collapse.

In a hearing held this Friday afternoon (Dec 1, 2023), at the MPT, Braskem committed to resuming activities in the risk area, including asset surveillance, only after informing the body.

Labor attorney Rodrigo Alencar conditioned the resumption of work on technical assessment by the competent authorities in order to guarantee the safety of all workers related to the company.

A new meeting between MPT and Braskem is scheduled for Wednesday (Dec 6). Braskem must present risk management, monitoring, emergency and evacuation plans in the area threatened by the collapse of mine 18.

With information from Brazil Agency