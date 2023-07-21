The agreement was signed this Friday (July 21); 5 districts of the capital of Alagoas were affected by the mining company’s exploration

A braskem announced this Friday (July 21, 2023) that it signed an agreement worth BRL 1.7 billion with the city of Maceió (AL). The amount is intended for the payment of compensation for structural damage caused by the sinking of soil in the region due to mining activities promoted by the company.

“The term of the global agreement establishes the indemnity, compensation and full reimbursement of the Municipality of Maceió in relation to any and all patrimonial and extra-patrimonial damages borne by it, and is subject to judicial approval”, the company said in a statement to investors. Here’s the full (113 KB).

The episode took place in March 2018. According to the Civil Defense of Alagoas, the environmental disaster directly affected around 55,000 people, who had to be relocated. In all, 14,000 properties were vacated.

The sinking and the appearance of cracks in the soil was registered in 5 districts of the capital of Alagoas: Pinheiro, Mutange, Bebedouro, Bom Parto and Farol.

In May 2019, Braskem presented to the ANM (National Mining Agency) measures for the definitive closure of salt extraction activities in Maceió, with the closure of its wells.

According to the company, R$ 700 million of the amount intended for payment of damages has already been provisioned in previous years.