SÃO PAULO (Reuters) – Braskem assesses that the price differential between the cost of raw materials and the price of its products, called the petrochemical spread, has a “positive direction” this year, after a first quarter marked by a slight recovery about the end of last year.

“There is an expectation of improvement in global demand levels, especially after the reopening of China”, said Braskem’s director of investor relations, Rosana Avolio, in a teleconference with journalists about the petrochemical results released the night before.

“The directional is positive until the end of the year, but the speed depends on the levels of global activity”, added the executive, also remembering the entry of new production capacities this year. “From next year we see less and less supply coming in globally and the market will be more balanced.”

(By Alberto Alerigi Jr.)