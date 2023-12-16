Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 16/12/2023 – 17:32

Braskem confirmed through a statement to the CVM that it became aware of a request for precautionary blocking in the amount of approximately R$1 billion in its bank accounts in the context of the public civil action filed by the Federal Public Ministry, the Public Ministry of the State of Alagoas and the Public Defender's Office. of the Union against the company and the municipality of Maceió. But so far, according to the company, there has been no determination in this regard.

The request for blocking was due to non-compliance with the preliminary decision related to the ongoing environmental disaster in the State. The request followed a conciliation hearing at the Federal Court in Alagoas last Tuesday, in which it was not possible to reach an agreement between the parties. According to MPAL, Braskem did not present a proposal for progress in negotiations or a timetable for implementing the measures determined in advance.

The company argued, at the time, that it has technical disagreements over compensation for properties in the new areas covered by the risk map, after the city of Maceió decreed, at the end of November, a state of emergency due to the risk of collapse of mine 18.