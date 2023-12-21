Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 12/21/2023 – 10:11

Braskem, which is the target of Operation Lágrimas de Sal, launched this Thursday morning, 21, by the Federal Police, to investigate the subsidence of neighborhoods in the city of Maceió, stated, in a note, that “it is following the PF operation and is available to the authorities, as he has always done.” According to the company, all information will be provided throughout the process.

When the case came to light, Braskem stated that the extraction of rock salt in Maceió “was always monitored using the best available technique, supervised by the competent public bodies and with all the necessary licenses for its operation”.

The company also stated that there were no signs of mining-related problems until five years ago.

“Before 2018, there were no indications of cracks or fissures that were suspected of being related to salt extraction activity. According to technical studies carried out over the last four years, conducted by several national and international experts from different areas of Geosciences, it was clear that subsidence is complex,” Braskem said in a statement. “Upon becoming aware in 2019 that subsidence was occurring in the region, the company definitively halted the extraction of rock salt in that region and initiated actions to mitigate risks and repairs.”

This Thursday morning, the Federal Police launched Operation Lágrimas de Sal to support the investigation into the exploitation of rock salt in Maceió, which caused the instability of the soil and the subsidence of neighborhoods in the capital of Alagoas. Agents carry out 14 search and seizure orders in Maceió (11), in Rio de Janeiro (2), Aracaju (1). Braskem's headquarters in Alagoas is one of the targets of the investigations.

The name of the offensive, Lágrimas de Sal, refers to the “suffering caused to the population”, says the PF, due to the exploitation of rock salt having forced people to leave their homes due to the risk of collapse in the affected neighborhoods.

According to the PF, evidence was found that the mining activities carried out at the site by Braskem “did not follow the safety parameters set out in the scientific literature and in the respective mining plans, which aimed to guarantee the stability of the mines and the safety of the population that resided on the surface.”

The corporation also found evidence that false data was presented and relevant information was omitted from the public bodies responsible for supervising the company's activity, “thus allowing work to continue, even when there are already stability problems in the salt cavities and signs of subsidence in the soil above the mines.”

The offensive targets alleged crimes of qualified pollution, usurpation of Union resources and presentation of false or misleading environmental studies, including through omission.