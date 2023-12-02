Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 02/12/2023 – 18:37

Residents who still remained in 23 properties in a risk area in Maceió (AL) left their homes, according to Braskem. They were relocated by the Civil Defense, following a court order. Now, 100% of the region vulnerable to the eventual collapse of the company’s mine is unoccupied.

“It is important to remember that the protection area in the Mutange neighborhood, where mine 18 is located, whose preventive relocation was initiated by Braskem in December 2019, is unoccupied, with no person residing in the region since April 2020”, informed Braskem, through note.

The company also highlighted that current monitoring data shows that soil accommodation remains concentrated in the area of ​​this mine.

“This accommodation could develop in two ways: one scenario is gradual accommodation until stabilization; the second is that of a possible abrupt accommodation. All data collected is being shared in real time with the authorities, with whom Braskem has been working closely,” said the company.