admin3i admin3 – https://istoedinheiro.com.br/author/admin3/ 09/11/2023 – 7:21

Braskem reported a loss of R$ 2.418 billion in the third quarter of 2023, greater compared to losses of R$ 1.103 billion in the same period of 2022. The result was higher compared to the three immediately previous months, when it had recorded a loss of R$ $ 771 million, according to the quarterly balance released on Wednesday night, 8, by the company.

According to Braskem, the negative performance in net profit was mainly due to the impact of exchange rate variation on the financial result, given the depreciation of the final real against the final dollar of 4% on the company’s net exposure, in the amount of US$4.0 billion.

Recurring EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) reached R$921 million in the period, a drop of 53% compared to a year ago. In the quarterly interval, however, an increase of 31% was recorded.

The company points out that the sequential increase in Ebitda was caused by the higher sales volume and exported volume of resins in Brazil, in addition to the increase in sales of polypropylene (PP) in the United States and Europe segment. Another factor highlighted by Braskem that boosted the indicator was the recognition in the results of the REIQ (Special Chemical Industry Regime), referring to the calculation of tax credits for the months of January to September 2023.

Net revenue, in turn, totaled R$ 16.676 billion, a drop of 34% compared to a year and a decrease of 6% compared to the three immediately previous months.