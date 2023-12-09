An update from Maceió Civil Defense, released this Saturday morning (Dec 9, 2023), reports that the sinking of mine 18, which was operated by the mining company Braskem, reached 2.16 meters, at a speed of 0.35 centimeters per hour. In the last 24 hours, the ground gave way by 8.6 centimeters in the region, according to the agency. In the previous bulletin, released on Friday afternoon (Dec 8), the mine’s sinking speed was lower, at 0.21 cm per hour, showing a movement of 5.2 cm over 24 hours.

Civil Defense maintains the alert level for the risk of collapse of the mine, which is located in the region of the former CSA field, in the Mutange neighborhood, west of the capital. “As a precaution, the recommendation is clear: the population should not travel in the unoccupied area until a new update from the Civil Defense, while control and monitoring measures are applied to reduce the danger”, says the note. Here’s the complete of the statement (546 kB).

A joint note released by the municipal, state and federal Civil Defense coordination on Friday (Dec 8) and reproduced by Braskem concluded that the risk of soil collapse “it restrictedly affects an area with an approximate diameter of 78 meters, corresponding to 3 times the radius of cavity 18”. The document concludes that the section in which the collapse could occur is equivalent to the size of one and a half Olympic swimming pools.

“Braskem remains mobilized and informs that the service area in the region is isolated. The complete evacuation of this area – called “protection area” – was completed in April 2020. Seismic monitoring continues, with all data shared with the authorities in real time”the company reported.

UNDERSTAND THE CASE

On December 1st, the federal government declared an emergency in the city of Maceió due to the sinking of the ground in neighborhoods of the city. In total, the environmental disaster affected approximately 55,000 people – who were relocated – and 14,000 properties, all unoccupied.

Sinking and the appearance of cracks in the ground were recorded in 5 neighborhoods in the capital of Alagoas: Pinheiro, Mutange, Bebedouro, Bom Parto and Farol.

The problem, however, is not recent.

In March 2018, residents of the Pinheiro neighborhood reported tremors and cracks in the ground. The same reports were repeated in 4 other neighborhoods in the capital of Alagoas.

Since 1976, the company has operated in the region with authorization from the public authorities. In total, Braskem drilled 35 wells in the Mundaú lagoon region, but only 4 were in operation in 2018.

Based on the reports, 54 SGB experts carried out technical studies in the region. After 1 year, in 2019, it was concluded that the cracks and tremors were related to the extraction of minerals carried out by Braskem. In the same year, environmental licenses were suspended and, in November 2019, the company announced the closure of activities in the region. From this, the wells were blocked and the residents of the region were relocated through the “Financial Compensation Program”, signed between Braskem and public bodies.

On July 20, 2023, the company signed an agreement with the city hall of the city of Alagoas that guaranteed the city compensation of R$1.7 billion. According to a note released by the city hall at the time, the resources would be used to carry out structural works in the city and the creation of the FAM (Residents Support Fund). Here’s the complete of the agreement (PDF – 2 MB).

O Power360 created an infographic with a timeline of the events surrounding the case. Read below.

With information from Brazil Agency