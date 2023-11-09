Value represents an increase of 135% compared to that recorded in the same period in 2022, according to the company’s report

Braskem recorded a net loss of US$497 million (R$2.4 billion at current prices) in the 3rd quarter of 2023. The value represents an increase of 135% compared to that recorded in the same period of 2022: US$211 million. According to the company, the loss refers to that attributable to shareholders. The information was released on Wednesday (8.Nov.2023). Here’s the full report (PDF – 2 MB).

The document shows a net loss of US$618 million (R$3 billion) in the year to date. The petrochemical company justified the result with the impact of exchange rate variation, “given the depreciation of the real against the final dollar of 4% on net exposure, in the amount of US$4 billion”.

Read other Braskem results in the 3rd quarter of 2023:

expenses – grew 8% compared to the previous quarter. Compared to the same period in 2022, financial expenses increased by 19%. The increase is mainly attributed to “higher interest expenses due to the increase in the gross debt balance in the quarter”;

– grew 8% compared to the previous quarter. Compared to the same period in 2022, financial expenses increased by 19%. The increase is mainly attributed to “higher interest expenses due to the increase in the gross debt balance in the quarter”; liquid revenue of sales – considering consolidated operations, it was US$ 3.4 million (R$ 16.7 million), a drop of 31% in the annual comparison. In the year to date (from January to September), revenue also shrank 31%, to US$ 10.7 billion (R$ 53.9 billion);

– considering consolidated operations, it was US$ 3.4 million (R$ 16.7 million), a drop of 31% in the annual comparison. In the year to date (from January to September), revenue also shrank 31%, to US$ 10.7 billion (R$ 53.9 billion); EBITDA recurrent (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) – was US$187 million (R$921 million), representing an increase of 34% compared to the previous quarter. Compared to the 3rd quarter of 2022, the drop was 5%.

“Throughout the 3rd quarter of 2023, global demand remained at historically low levels due to the lower level of global consumption as a result of high interest rates and inflationary pressure; and also the industrial slowdown in major economies such as the Euro Zone, China and the United States”, Braskem wrote in a statement.

