SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Petrochemical company Braskem announced on Tuesday an agreement to buy 61.1% of the São Paulo recycler Wise Plásticos for 121 million reais, as part of the objective of the largest petrochemical company in the Americas to eliminate plastic waste.

Wise is able to recycle around 25,000 tons of plastic waste a year and the petrochemical resources will have a “relevant” part contributed to double this capacity by 2026, Braskem said in a statement.

(By Alberto Alerigi Jr.)

