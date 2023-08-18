Supporters of Jair Bolsonaro during the protest in front of the National Congress of Brazil in Brasilia. ADRIANO MACHADO (REUTERS)

The commander of the Military Police of Brasilia, Klepter Rosa Gonçalves, was arrested this Friday along with six other members of the leadership of the body accused of knowingly failing to comply with their duty to prevent the assault of thousands of Bolsonarists on the headquarters of Congress, the Presidency and the Supreme Court on January 8. The Prosecutor’s Office maintains in its complaint that “there was an ideological harmony between those accused and those who advocated an intervention by the Armed Forces” to overthrow the newly elected government of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, who defeated the far-right Jair Bolsonaro at the polls.

The seven chiefs of the Military Police arrested this morning by federal agents are charged with crimes as serious as violent abolition of the rule of law and attempted coup, as well as damage to property and omission of duty. “They shared coup-like messages with each other, at least since the elections, with questions about the legitimacy of the electoral process,” according to the State Attorney General’s Office.

For Eduardo Heleno, professor at the Institute of Strategic Studies of the Fluminense Federal University, this operation “clearly demonstrates the participation of sectors of the Military Police and the Armed Forces in the conspiracy for the coup attempt, shows to what extent the political action and the Bolsonaro discourse eroded the institutionality of the security forces and Bolsonaro’s participation in the entire plot is increasingly evident”. The analyst stresses that the investigation opens “a unique opportunity to reassess the role of the military and the functions of the Armed Forces” and stresses that resolving this case “is fundamental to recovering democracy and perfecting it.”

Klépter Rosa in a file image. PMDF

The siege around Bolsonaro tightens. Disqualified, he will not be able to stand for election in eight years. The police have announced that they are going to investigate his financial movements and those of his wife, and revelations emerge every day about his alleged maneuvers, whether to attack the electoral process or to sell the jewels that Saudi Arabia gave him in his capacity as president.

From the very day of the assault on Brasilia, there were suspicions of the complicity of the security forces, who even escorted the Bolsonaristas in their march, initially peaceful, from a camp at the Army headquarters to the Plaza de los Tres Poderes. And when it escalated into a full-blown invasion, most agents remained unmoved. That Sunday, the first decision of President Lula, who had been in office for seven days, was to temporarily dismiss the governor of the Federal District and his Secretary of Public Security, a police commissioner named Anderson Torres who had just held that same portfolio in the Government. of Bolsonaro.

Join EL PAÍS to follow all the news and read without limits. subscribe

Torres, who was in Florida the day of the assault, like former President Bolsonaro, was arrested upon his return and, after several months in jail, is under house arrest.

Practically all of the Bolsonaro troops that carried out the assault have already been formally charged. More than a thousand people will sit on the bench on a date that has not yet been decided. A minority remain in prison.

Jair Bolsonaro in Brasilia. ADRIANO MACHADO (REUTERS)

In Brazil, the Military Police is the body that is deployed in the streets and is in charge of public security. They add up to more than 400,000 agents and depend on the governors of their states. And for Bolsonaro they have always been one of his most important fishing grounds for votes. Since he was a congressman, he has worked hard to defend the corporate interests of the private soldiers of the Armed Forces and the agents of the military police.

Subscribe here to the newsletter THE COUNTRY America and receive all the current news in the region.