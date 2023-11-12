Capital should record average temperature from Monday (Nov 12) to Thursday (Nov 16) 5 ºC above the November record

Brasília will have a week of high temperatures and low relative humidity. According to data from the Inmet (National Institute of Meteorology), the federal capital will have an average temperature above 27 ºC, the equivalent of 5 ºC above the average for the month of November.

The increase in temperature is driven by a drop in relative humidity. Inmet points out that humidity can reach 20% on Monday (Nov 13) and Tuesday (Nov 14), while thermometers should read up to 34ºC. From Wednesday (Nov 15) to Thursday (Nov 16) the minimum humidity forecast is 25% and 30%, respectively, but the temperature may reach 35ºC on both days.

This phenomenon occurs due to the entry of a mass of hot air into the central region of Brazil. In the Central-West region, the heat has been felt since the beginning of the month and has prevented the occurrence of the rains that normally occur at this period of the year.

On Saturday (Nov 11), Inmet reported that states in the Central-West and Southeast regions of the country went on high alert over the weekend due to the heat wave.

Before that, on Friday (Nov 10), the agency issued a warning of “great danger” of forest fires, which means that temperatures will remain above average for the period for at least 5 days. In total, 1,138 municipalities are expected to feel the high temperatures.

DANGERS AND CAUTIONS

To avoid cases of heatstroke and dehydration due to high temperatures and low air humidity, care must be taken.

The symptoms are similar in cases of heatstroke and dehydration: headaches, dizziness, nausea, hot and dry skin, cramps, rapid pulse, high temperature, visual disturbances and mental confusion. When presenting these signs, the person should ask for help, try to cool their body in a place protected from the sun and, if possible, put their feet up.

On these days of extreme heat, experts advise:

drink plenty of fluids;

eat fruits, vegetables and vegetables;

use serum to moisturize nose and eyes;

use sunscreen and wear light clothing;

keep environments ventilated.

Elderly

Care must be taken even more with the elderly, who are more vulnerable to dehydration in high temperatures. In them, extreme heat can cause symptoms ranging from mental confusion, agitation, prostration, dizziness and falls, to effects on the skin, such as greater sagging or a dry appearance, and on the mucous membranes, which also dry out and can become discolored.

In these cases, the indication is to seek care in UPAs (Emergency Care Units), AMAs (Ambulatory Medical Assistance) or UBSs (Basic Health Units), to undergo a medical evaluation that will decide whether hydration should be intravenous or can be be done at home.